Apple just wrapped up its “Spring Loaded” event which was a huge success and some important announcements were made by the company. The event was jam-packed with marvelous news from the company. It was revealed that Apple’s new IPAD Pros will have the company’s M1 Chip. The company also unveiled the Airtag items tracker and announced that Apple TV 4K will get an A12 Bionic Chip along with Redesigned remote control. The most interesting among all these was that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will soon come in purple color.

Purple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini Announced on Apple Spring Loaded Event

Tim Cook also announced that pre-orders for the new purple color option will start coming Friday, April 23rd, and within one week phone will be available around April 30th.

While breaking this news, Tim Cook revealed that iPhone 12 has remained the most popular smartphone in the world. The senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing named Greg Joswiak added:

“The iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it.”

Last September there were five colors that were announced for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. These were Black, White, (PRODUCT) RED, Green, and Blue.