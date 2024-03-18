Ramadan Discount Offer! Save up to Rs 75000 on these Samsung Flagship Phones

Ramadan is the month of blessing for Muslims around the world. It is followed by one of two Eids, where people give gifts to their loved ones. So what could be a better gift than the Samsung flagship smartphone? Well, guess what? Samsung’s official e-store in Pakistan is offering huge discounts on some of the hot-selling flagship smartphones.

Here is the list of phones on which you can avail massive discounts.

1) Samsung S22 Ultra:

Discounted Price: 349,999/-.

Original Price: 424,999/-

Specifications:

DISPLAY Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Size 6.8 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~90.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels, 19.3:9 ratio (~500 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – ROW CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW GPU Xclipse 920 – Europe Adreno 730 – ROW MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1 MAIN CAMERA Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, 0.7µm, PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps Samsung S23 FE: Discounted Price: 188,999/-. Original Price: 204,999/- Specifications: DISPLAY Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits (peak) Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA GPU Xclipse 920 – International Adreno 730 – USA MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS Samsung Z Fold 5: Discounted Price: 539,999/-.

Original Price: 599,999/- Specifications: DISPLAY Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm2 (~91.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels (~373 ppi density) Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio PLATFORM OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM UFS 4.0 MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ SELFIE CAMERA Single 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm, under display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Discounted Price: 322,999/-. Original Price: 359,999/- Specifications: DISPLAY Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels (~425 ppi density) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), 306 ppi PLATFORM OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM UFS 4.0 MAIN CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+ SELFIE CAMERA Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1.22µm However, you must keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer and you can avail of it until March 31, 2024 (4 pm) or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.