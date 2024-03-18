Ramadan Discount Offer! Save up to Rs 75000 on these Samsung Flagship Phones

ramadan offer

Ramadan is the month of blessing for Muslims around the world. It is followed by one of two Eids, where people give gifts to their loved ones. So what could be a better gift than the Samsung flagship smartphone? Well, guess what? Samsung’s official e-store in Pakistan is offering huge discounts on some of the hot-selling flagship smartphones.

Here is the list of phones on which you can avail massive discounts.

1) Samsung S22 Ultra:

Discounted Price: 349,999/-.

Original Price: 424,999/-

Specifications:

DISPLAY
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
Size 6.8 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~90.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels, 19.3:9 ratio (~500 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Always-on display
PLATFORM
OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – ROW
CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW
GPU Xclipse 920 – Europe
Adreno 730 – ROW
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERA
Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, 0.7µm, PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Samsung S23 FE:

Discounted Price: 188,999/-.

Original Price: 204,999/-

Specifications:

DISPLAY
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits (peak)
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA
CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA
GPU Xclipse 920 – International
Adreno 730 – USA
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS

Samsung Z Fold 5:

Discounted Price: 539,999/-.

Original Price: 599,999/-

Specifications:

DISPLAY
Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm2 (~91.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels (~373 ppi density)
Cover display:
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 740
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
UFS 4.0
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm, under display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Discounted Price: 322,999/-.

Original Price: 359,999/-

Specifications:

DISPLAY
Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels (~425 ppi density)
Cover display:
Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), 306 ppi
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 740
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
UFS 4.0
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1.22µm

However, you must keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer and you can avail of it until March 31, 2024 (4 pm) or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

