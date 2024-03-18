Ramadan Discount Offer! Save up to Rs 75000 on these Samsung Flagship Phones
Ramadan is the month of blessing for Muslims around the world. It is followed by one of two Eids, where people give gifts to their loved ones. So what could be a better gift than the Samsung flagship smartphone? Well, guess what? Samsung’s official e-store in Pakistan is offering huge discounts on some of the hot-selling flagship smartphones.
Here is the list of phones on which you can avail massive discounts.
1) Samsung S22 Ultra:
Discounted Price: 349,999/-.
Original Price: 424,999/-
Specifications:
Samsung S23 FE:
Discounted Price: 188,999/-.
Original Price: 204,999/-
Specifications:
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
|Chipset
|Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA
|GPU
|Xclipse 920 – International
|Adreno 730 – USA
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
|8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
|12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
Samsung Z Fold 5:
Discounted Price: 539,999/-.
