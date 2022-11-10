Realme 10 is Now Official at and Affordable Price

Realme has just announced the first smartphone of its Realme’s 10-series. The phone is simply called Realme 10. the company has not used the Snapdragon 680 of its predecessor in favour of a MediaTek Helio G99. This phone has scored about 400K points in AnTuTu, which is 40% higher than the Realme 9. The new chipset has 25% faster CPU performance and uses 20% less power. More interestingly, Realme 10 is available at a very affordable price. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of the phone.

Realme 10 is Now Official at an Affordable Price

First of all, the phone is available in a number of memory and storage configurations. The phone comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded with up to 8GB of virtual RAM. Realme used UFS 2.2 for storage (64-256GB) and advertised 50% faster cold launches than the Realme 9. Additionally, the phone has come with a microSD card slot to bring the storage up to 1TB.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with the G99 chipset. Its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU promise to deliver 40fps gameplay on PUBG. The Realme 10 comes with a 6.4” Super AMOLED display (1,080 x 2,400px) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone comes with a basic 50MP main camera (1/2.76” JN1 sensor) and a 2MP depth sensor. Furthermore, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging support. However, Realme has managed to trim a few minutes off the charge cycle. The Realme 10 needs 28 minutes to hit 50% and 70 minutes for a full charge.

If we talk about its price, the phone comes in five memory configurations. The starting price is $230 for a 4/64GB model. The 4/128 model will cost $250 while the 6/128GB variant will cost $270. Similarly, the 8/128GB model is available at the price tag of $280. The last model with the 8/256GB variant is available at $300.

