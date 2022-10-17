Realme 10 Pro+ expected to launch with 5000 mAH Battery

The Realme 10 Pro+ with model number RMX3686 has been certified as having high quality in China by the CQC database. This also raises additional questions over the upcoming Realme mid-range phone. It might have a faster refresh rate AMOLED display. A larger battery could also indicate a more recent and fast chipset. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging was one of the Realme 10’s important characteristics that was recently discovered on the US certification website FCC.

For those who don’t know, the Realme 9 Pro’s display features a 90Hz refresh rate and is driven by the Dimensity 920 5G chipset. Realme will therefore make sense to utilise a newer chipset with quicker CPU cores and a more potent GPU, as well as to improve the battery of its predecessor and increase the refresh rate to 120Hz.

Rumor has it that the Realme 10 Pro+ will be one of the first smartphones to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 5G processor. The battery capacity of the upcoming Realme phone should be increased due to factors including a faster gaming chipset and a smoother refresh rate that consumes power.

The upcoming Realme mid-range phones include a ton of feature information. In the upcoming weeks, further updates will be made available.