Realme 11 4G is Launching on July 31

Realme announced the Realme 11 series back in May. At that time, the company launched three smartphones under this series. Now, a fourth version is launching soon in Vietnam. It will be a 4G phone for the countries where 4G phones are high in demand. Realme 11 4G will make its global debut in Vietnam on July 31 at 5:30 PM local time.

The upcoming phone will come in at least two colours – black and gold. Moreover, the phone will have a 108MP main cam on the back. Previous listings on Vietnamese retailers confirmed the phone will be equipped with a Helio G99 chipset.

Realme 11 4G is Going Global on July 31

It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will boast a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery will come in at 5,000 mAh and will support 67W fast charging.

The upcoming Realme 11 (4G) will serve as a successor to last year’s Realme 10 which brought a 6.4-inch AMOLED (90Hz) alongside a Helio G99 chipset and a 50MP main cam.

The pricing details of the phone are not known yet. But most likely it will cost around PKR 50-60K.

