Realme C21 is Coming; Check Specifications, Price, and Images

Realme’s second entry-level phone of this year “Realme C21”, is now all set to be released. The company announces Realme C21 arrival in the market via the Malaysian Facebook page. Realme C21 is going to launch on 5th March, in Malaysia. The Realme-C21 price and full specs are leaked before its launch. The Realme C-21 is the successor of Realme C20 which was released a couple of months ago. Realme has published a smartphone on an online retail store before this official announcement.

The Realme-C21 is also published on AliExpress in Russia, which reveals the price and the device’s specifications. A huge 5,000mAh battery is confirmed in the upcoming phone and the company says that the Realme C21 can last for up to 47 days on standby.

Realme C21 Expected Specifications:

The Realme C12 will come with an entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the other version is expected to come with 3GB RAM ad 32GB storage. The Realme C-21 designed with a 6.52-inch HD + (1600 x 720 pixel) and waterdrop display.

In addition, a triple camera setup will be available on the back with a 13MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors, and a 5MP camera for selfies. A fingerprint scanner is also fitted on the back. The Realme C-21 has been reported to have a huge 5000mAh battery with a fast 10W charging support. Furthermore, the post claims that the device can last for up to 47 days on standby, and users can run 1.43 hours of WhatsApp, 4.78 hours on Spotify, and 1.36 YouTube hours with just a five percent battery charge on the Realme C-21.

For Connectivity, the device includes the MicroSD Card Slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, and two slots for Nano-SIM. We hope that it will run on Realme UI like any Realme phone. The Realme C-21 will be available in Black and Blue color choices. It is a budget-friendly phone with a price tag of $149.99 (Rs. 23,600).

