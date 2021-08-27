Realme C25s: Specifications & Price in Pakistan

Realme came up with a new device ie; C25s. While the launch in Pakistan was announced yesterday, I thought of checking out the device on Daraz, due to which I came to know that it has sold 3000 units in just a few hours of launch. That made me more curious to know about the features, pricing, and specifications of Realme C25s.

I head to Daraz.pk and the first thing that turned me on was its cost-effective price.

Price of Realme C25s:

The device is available for pkr 22,099 which is quite a cost-effective price. I decided to check out its feature to check out whether the features are worth it or not.

Display:

The device has a reasonable 6.5-inch screen with 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm dimensions. C25s is not very heavy and has a weight of 209 g. The device has come up with a glass front and plastic back that is embellished with the inclusion of a plastic frame.

Operating system & Processor:

The device supports the Android 11 operating system and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is a very good addition to the device in this price range.

Memory:

It has microSDXC dedicated slot and has two memory variants. One is 64GB 4GB RAM whereas another one is 128GB 4GB RAM.

Camera:

The device has a triple camera setup, with a 48 mp wide camera along with a 2mp macro and 2mp depth camera sensor. The selfie camera is 8 mp which I do not like as it’s the era of selfies, so it should have been improved.

Battery:

Among all the features, the best is a 6,000 mAh battery that offers an 18 W quick charge. It means you can use your phone for a longer time.

Sensors:

Realme C25s has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that makes the overall process of opening the device streamlined. other than this, it has proximity, accelerometer, and compass sensors included.

Color Variants:

It is available in two colors water blue and water gray. Both the colors look cool and are somewhat the same as vivo offers for its devices these days.

From Where to buy Realme C25s:

While I wanted to order the device from the company’s official page, I came to know that Daraz is the exclusive selling partner so those who want to get these features at a cost-effective price can head to Daraz.

Realme C25s Final Verdict:

For this price range battery and processor is good and a 48 MP camera is also a good option to get at this cost-effective price. So if you are among those people who do not want to invest too much on mobile still want to have some great features, this device is for you.

Also Read: realme Introduces realme C25s Raking-in 3,000 Units in Sales By Midday