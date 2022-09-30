realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/- The real Quality Master realme C25Y is back with all it's astounding features like the 50MP AI Triple Camera, 4GB+64GB & 5,000mAh Mega Battery.

realme – one of the most Gen-Z centric tech brands is known for bringing out affordable smartphones that don’t let the quality fall. Its C-Series is all about reliability, quality and steal-worthy prices – and once again realme is introducing its realme C25Y, with an undeniably exciting price drop of PKR 2,000/-. The realme C25Y now carries a price tag of PKR 28,999/- yet the features still pack a punch for today with the powerful Unisoc T610 processor, 5000mAh mega battery, 50MP Al triple camera, 18W Quick Charge, 6.5” Fullscreen Display and a 4GB + 64GB Memory.

The realme C25Y now carries a price tag of PKR 28,999/-

This attractive discount on realme C25Y runs from Saturday, October 1st 2022 all way till the end of the month, giving people the chance to make the most of this offer. realme C25Y is recognized as an economical smartphone, but it also attracts attention for the advanced features in its price bracket with fast charging technology, a good camera module, and a lot of computing power. realme is offering a rare discount to their customers so they can grab this phone and not regret missing out later.

Focusing on quality, realme is a company that never compromises on its products. Quality for sure is the first priority of a customer and realme goes above and beyond to fulfill this basic requirement. The primary goal of any realme product and device is to demonstrate that your money is a valuable resource thus the product that you buy should not be one that you can easily discard. That is why realme follows the pattern to give value to your money and makes sure that you feel satisfied after you spend it.

So, if you’re already convinced by the amazing deal, what are you waiting for? Go get your realme C25Y today!

Also Read: With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Delivers Superior Photographic Results