realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the realme C25Y for PKR 26,999/- realme C25Y carries the baton of realme’s C-Series forward with its top-notch quality, premium value-for-money and a gamut of technological features for everyone.

realme has enticed the mid-range segment once again, adding a stellar C-Series smartphone that offers great quality, value and a host of technological features that will surely be perfect for any pocket. realme C25Y delivers an all-day performance with its 5,000mAh Massive Battery and brings out your photographic talent with its 50MP AI Camera. The realme C25Y is for people on-the-go, offering an 18W Quick Charge and a Unisoc T610 Processor – which with its powerful performance is an all-out winner.

realme’s C-Series is synonymous with the best-in-class quality, with the TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification. So, one can be sure to have the utmost value-for-money with the realme C25Y. A 6.5” Large Display puts the realme C25Y in the league of all the must-have C-Series smartphones – that are truly a recognition for realme.

The realme C25Y debuts for PKR 26,999/- and comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colours. The smartphone shall be available from Monday, November 29, 2021 so one doesn’t have to wait long enough to visit their nearest market or Daraz to get their realme C25Y soon.