Realme C30 is All Set to be Launched on June 20

The Indian branch of Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme C30 to be 20th June at 12.30 PM India time (which makes 11:30 AM PST). Earlier this month we got some leak images of the device about its camera specs.

The company has not disclosed the detailed specs sheet of the device. Though it was revealed that the device will be powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh. The device will be coming in two colors i.e. Blue and Green.

The Realme C30 dimensions are 8.5mm thick and will weigh around 182 grams. The overall outlook of the device is more on the flat side, which might not be liked by many.

In the recent leak the bottom side of the device is not visible but the leaks we had earlier this month had revealed it. The leas showed the device equipped with a microUSB port at the bottom, a 3.5mm headphone jack , microphone and a speaker.

The C30 is coming with a single rear camera of 13 MP resolution and the selfie camera with a 5MP resolution.

The launch date is just four days away. In these few days we will be getting more leaks and reports regarding the device.

