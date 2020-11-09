Registration for PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020 Starts Today
Get registered for PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020, featuring a prize pool of Rs.10 million, and rock the battleground with your skills. The Korean based company has opened the registration form interested candidates and will close on 15 November.
Observing the craziness and enthusiasm of Pakistani players, Tencent Games, a parent company of the game, has decided to bring the grand challenge for the players. In order to get registered: Click Here
How to Register for the PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020
According to the support page, Registration is a simple three-step process.
- Complete the registration form.
- Participate in the in-game qualifiers from 17th to 20th Sept.
- The organizer will reach out if your squad has qualified for the Online Playoff.
Soon, the Pakistani players will get to enjoy the dedicated Urdu voice packs in the game, the company announced.
For readers’ information, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an online multiplayer battle royale game, is basically inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale. The game is developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. The game is based on previous mods and during the lockdown, gaming revenues soared.
Its innovative graphics are making the players crazy and compel them to stick around. The company gives video games for nothing but makes most of its gaming sales by encouraging players to purchase virtual clothing, weapons, and explosives.
