Registration for PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020 Starts Today





Get registered for PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020, featuring a prize pool of Rs.10 million, and rock the battleground with your skills. The Korean based company has opened the registration form interested candidates and will close on 15 November.

Observing the craziness and enthusiasm of Pakistani players, Tencent Games, a parent company of the game, has decided to bring the grand challenge for the players. In order to get registered: Click Here

How to Register for the PUBG Pakistan Challenge 2020

According to the support page, Registration is a simple three-step process.