Remember Your Beloved BlackBerry? Now Getting Its Own Movie

For a time, BlackBerry phones were the phones to have, with business executives and heads of state using them to answer emails and perform activities that other mobile phones couldn’t. Those days are long passed. Now, film studios want to reenact the company’s growth and fall in a new film, from the time it was still known as Research in Motion until it lost its battle against Google and Apple.

The planned film BlackBerry, featuring the titular mobile phone has been announced by the sources. The story will chronicle the phone and its firm from its origin as Research in Motion to its downfall after failing to compete with silicon valley behemoths like Google and Apple.

The BB film will be based on Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s 2015 book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind BlackBerry’s Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall,” which was authored by writers from the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. There are many additional cast members for the film, such as:

Elwes, Cary (from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Saw)

Rubinek, Saul (from Hunters and True Romance)

Sommer, Rich (from The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men)

Donovan, Martin (from Tenet and Big Little Lies)

Ironside, Michael (from Total Recall and Scanners)

Johnson (from The Dirties and Operation Avalanche)

TCL produced new BlackBerry phones in 2019 until the firm opted not to extend its contract and discontinued selling the smartphones a year later. OnwardMobility, a security firm, then revealed plans to produce a 5G BB smartphone with a physical keyboard in North America and Europe in 2021.