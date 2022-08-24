iPhone 14: Everything we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhones

The rumored iPhone 14 is likely to be unveiled this fall, and Apple fans have a lot of questions. What is the price of the new phone? What new features are on the way? And what exactly will the next iPhone look like? For the time being, only Apple has the answers, although the ever-churning rumor mill has provided some suggestions, including the likely design of the iPhone 14.

Display and Design of iPhone 14

In 2022, iPhone sizes will change, and Apple will discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, which proved unpopular with users. Following the disappointing sales of the iPhone mini, Apple intends to focus on bigger iPhone sizes for future flagship products, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone 14 small.

The new pro variants might include a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, as well as updated speaker and microphone grilles. Apple may also employ a new vapour chamber thermal technology to keep the iPhone cooler in order to mitigate the impact of quicker CPUs and 5G connection.

Camera Bump Design

After debuting the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, Apple may finally abandon it this year. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the firm will swap it out with a smaller hole-punch camera in the Pro versions. A hole-punch display is one that has simply a tiny circular cutout for the front camera, as seen on a number of Samsung releases, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Ultra Wide camera will be improved, and Apple may include a “periscope” zoom lens that allows for even higher optical zoom. The Pro iPhone models are rumoured to have 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording capabilities.

We don’t expect any big design changes this year, although the camera bumps on the iphone 14 and Pro may become thicker, with the Pro’s hump becoming noticeably larger. Apple is likely to provide new colour options, possibly including a purple hue.

Performance and Misc

Apple is likely to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 processor, the world’s first 10-gigabit 5G modem with better communication rates and improved connectivity.

Another notable detail is Apple’s intention to include advertisements in its Maps app. The sponsored search results will be replaced with banner adverts, and there will be a new “You Might Also Like” button in the App Store. Currently, the corporation earns roughly $4 billion in revenue from advertising each year, with aspirations to increase that to around $10 billion.