The Huawei Mate 60 series is currently being developed by Huawei, and it is anticipated that it will also offer satellite connectivity. However, owing to recent advancements in power amplifier chip technology, the forthcoming smartphones may perhaps offer only voice calling.

It is anticipated that the Huawei Mate 60 series will incorporate power amplifier (PA) chips manufactured by Chinese chipmakers. The PA chips have been purposefully developed for implementation within the Tiantong-1 satellite mobile communication system. The utilization of satellite systems encompasses various applications, including voice communication, image transmission, accurate positioning, and data reporting.

For those devices that make use of these satellite features, PA chips are an extremely important component. At the moment, they are incorporated into the Mate X3 and P60 series of smartphones produced by Huawei. Both of these series offer two-way satellite communication via SMS. These chips take the high-frequency signal that is created by the communication integrated circuit (RF-IC), amplify it to the desired output level, and then supply it to an antenna. This technique of amplification is necessary for successful satellite communication to be possible, including voice communications.

The PA chips that are reported to be integrated into the Huawei Mate 60 series are not rumored to be created by Huawei; rather, the company is rumored to have delegated this job to an undisclosed Chinese chipmaker. The incorporation of these chips in the Huawei Mate 60 smartphones gives rise to the possibility that they would offer voice calling via satellite; nevertheless, this feature is not yet confirmed.

If this information proves to be accurate, it will be the first time that voice calls have been made via satellite connectivity on a mobile device such as a smartphone. For some more background, the Apple iPhone 14 series only supports making lifesaving SOS calls through satellite.

Satellite communication on mobile devices is still a developing technology, but many phone manufacturers are already racing to include it in their products.

