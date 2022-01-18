Rumors of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Charging Tech

From the tech giant Samsung, in the year 2022 we have great expectations. Smartphones from entry level to high end are in queue to be launched. Here in this post we will be discussing the charging capacity and the charging tech of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

It has been a couple of years that Samsung Galaxy A5x series model du jour has been the best selling device. This year we assume to be no different and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be among the best. In 2021, Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 G and A52s 5G came with 12W charging, but they supported 25W charging. This year we expect the same pattern from Samsung. The Galaxy A53 will be coming with 15W charging though it will be able to support 25W.

It is very disappointing that the Samsung best selling model will not be coming with a fast charging. All of Samsung A5x series competition comes with fast charger. We can be optimistic for the next year, that it may get the fast charging.

Now lets go through its specs that we have heard till now. The Galaxy A53 5G, will be equipped with Exynos 1200 SoC. The RAM size will be 6GB with Android 12. An AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate. In-display fingerprint sensor and a quad rear camera setup.

The speculations of the Galaxy A53 5G are worth waiting for. Lets hope this year, the Galaxy A5x series model du jour exceeds the expectations.

