The new year is about to begin and many tech-giants are getting ready to reveal the innovation products at the upcoming technology event. South Korean tech giant Samsung is also getting ready to announce its AI-powered product, Neon. Samsung Artificial Human Neon to Unveil at CES 2020. Back in 2017, Samsung has announced the digital assistant Bixby which is now available in many smartphones and home appliances.

Samsung Artificial Human Neon to Unveil at CES 2020

Honored to have so much coverage even before we unveil. But contrary to some news, NEON is NOT about Bixby, or anything you have seen before. #NEON is coming to #CES2020, so stay tuned! @neondotlife — NEON (@neondotlife) December 26, 2019

Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Lab (STAR Labs) has developed the Neon. What actually the Neon will be is a mystery right now. Some reports claim that it will be the advanced version of Bixby. However, the company has clarified that “NEON is NOT about Bixby”.

According to some reports and official posters, Neon would be an AI-powered digital human that will replicate the emotions and intelligence of us as real humans. Samsung has posted on Facebook and Twitter “NEON = ARTIFICIAL HUMAN”.

NEON = ARTIFICIAL HUMAN — NEON (@neondotlife) December 27, 2019

Moreover, the company has also revealed on Twitter that it will be a multilingual product. Samsung posted a few images on Twitter with the question “Have you ever met an ‘ARTIFICIAL’?” in five different languages, including English.

CES is going to begin in 10 days. We will surely get more information about the device then. Till then, do tell us, what do you think about what this product is. Feel free to comment in the comment section given below.