Last month during its Q4 earnings call, Qualcomm basically confirmed that the Galaxy S23 phones would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally. All three upcoming phones (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra) already passed through Geekbench exclusively with the SD 8G2. It seems like Samsung has not given up on its in-house chipset plans. According to the new report, Samsung is forming a new chipset/AP development team within the mobile division.

Samsung is Forming a New Chipset Development Team within its Mobile Division

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Appears on TENAA Confirming Major Specs

The Elec reported that the executive vice president Choi Won-Joon who joined Samsung in 2016 from Qualcomm will lead the department. For years, Samsung outsourced its Exynos chipset production to Samsung System LSI – a separate entity from the Samsung MX (Mobile eXperience) division. Now, it has developed its own development team for new chipsets.

The main reason behind this decision could be that Samsung wanted to develop the chipsets for its Galaxy phones only. As the company also supply Exynos chipsets to other brands including vivo and Meizu etc.

Some other reports have also revealed that Samsung will aim to deliver its first exclusive custom chipset to the Galaxy S series in 2025. Moreover, the company will not launch new Exynos flagship chipsets in 2023 and 2024. So most probably, Qualcomm will be the one to supply chipsets to Samsung for the Galaxy S series for the next two years.

Check Also: After Android certificate leak, Samsung and LG Phones Are at Malware Attacks Risk