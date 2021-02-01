Samsung Galaxy A02s Unboxing & Complete Review [Video]

Samsung with the launch of its latest budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A02s, is hoping to grab the market share once again. The Galaxy A02 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 along with the Adreno 506. In Pakistan, Samsung introduced the 4GB RAM variant along with 64GBs of internal storage only. The physical dimension of the phone is 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 and weighs 196g.

The A02s has a 6.5 Inches display that surprisingly isn’t an AMOLED, instead, Samsung chose a PLS TFT Capacitive Touchscreen with 16M Colors, Gestures with Multitouch. The panel isn’t a Full HD one either! Samsung chose a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution for this particular handset, which we think is a better choice to gain decent battery life out of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s has a triple camera setup at the back including a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is capable enough to deliver good performance at decent lighting conditions. It comes with a whopping 5000 MAh battery that is capable of delivering serious endurance in our battery test of the phone. Overall, we think it is a decent phone for the price and we recommend it at the price of PKR 23,9999.

We really hope you like our review, let us know if there’s anything that you wish to ask regarding the smartphone. We also have written reviews on our blog, if you want to read our expert opinion & unbiased reviews.