Samsung Galaxy A21 Design Reveals in New Renders

Samsung has just recently revealed its new Galaxy A series (2020). However now, another Galaxy A series phone is under consideration. Samsung Galaxy A21 is the new phone appears in some renders revealing its design.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Design in Renders Reveal a Low-Prices phone

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A21 has a notch for a single camera on the front. Moreover, it will have a triple camera setup on the back. The rumours claim that the phone will come with a wide and ultra-wide camera along with a depth sensor. It seems like it will be a low-priced smartphone. So, we may get the fingerprint reader on the back.

The other specs the phone may include the volume and power button on the right side of the phone. Also, the phone may come with Android 9 out of the box (in my opinion). We may get the phone in the first quarter of the phone. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this. But we will surely get more updates in the coming weeks.

It also seems like, Galaxy A (2020) series will have more models to launch. So, stay tuned for more surprises from Samsung in the coming days.