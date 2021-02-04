In December 2019, Samsung launched Galaxy A51 that shipped with Android 10 and now the device is receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update.

The new firmware is coming with version A515FXXU4DUB1 and has an improved UI. The new update brings chat bubbles, dedicated media playback widget, and Always-On Display customizations.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is Getting Android 11

Users will get to enjoy three new notification categories in Android 11 including Conversations, Alerting, and Silent. The screen recorder is allowing users to record their phone’s screen.

Other than that, the smartphone is packed with the latest chipset Exynos 9611. So more power can be expected from the new handset. Moreover, chipset of the phone is coupled with 6 gigabytes of RAM.

The primary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy’s A51 48 megapixels comes along with the 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The powerhouse of the handset is fueled with a 4000 mAh battery.

Initially, the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 will roll out in Russia, but soon other markets will get it. Once it comes to your region you’ll receive the notification of One UI 3.0 on your device. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop up on your device then you can go to the Settings > Software update menu on your smartphone to check for the update manually.

