Yesterday, Samsung Galaxy A72 4G support page went live confirming that the company is really working in the 4G version of Galaxy A72. Now, the phone has appeared on FCC certification confirming the launch is imminent. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G FCC certification Reveals 25W Fast Charging.

According to one of the FCC documents, the phone with model number SM-A725M comes with a travel charger rated at up to 25W. This is quite interesting that Samsung has brought its standard fast charger for a lot of its devices since the Galaxy Note10-series came around.

Check also: Samsung Galaxy A12 Review- An Affordable Phone with 48MP Camera

Unfortunately, this is all which the FCC listing revealed. A few days earlier, the Galaxy A72 4G model has appeared in the Geekbench database with 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC. According to some other reports, the phone will come with the same design as of its 5G sibling. According to that, the phone will feature a 6.7-inch screen and a quad-camera setup at the back.

No worries, we will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then, do tell us in the comment section below about your opinion about the phone.

Check Also: Samsung Planning to Beat Apple A14 Bionic’s Performance with its New Chipset