We all know that Samsung usually launches two different variants for its flagships devices. For some markets, it launches the devices with Qualcomm snapdragon while for the others it includes Exynos. While this strategy for flagships devices is quite predictable, this time the company has come up with the same strategy for its mid-range devices. So now the two chipsets variants will land for Samsung Galaxy A53 which is the successor of A52/A52s and A51s.

These are the best-selling mid-range devices from Samsung. Just like the flagship S series, Galaxy A53 is going to offer the same two chipsets version based on the markets in which it will be launched.

Samsung Galaxy A53 will come in two chipset versions

Previously we were told that there would be two variant, out of which one will be 4G and other one will be 5G but now this confusion is also solved since it is revealed that the device will come in just 5G variant. According to the rumors in some of the markets, the device will show up with Exynos SoC. In these markets, the A53 will have the model number SM-A536U. While for other markets, SM-A536B model number will be given for Europe, and an SM-A536E for the Middle East, North Africa, and a number of Asian markets, including India. All these models will have different chipsets.

Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be launched in March 2022 along with A33 and A73. Other than this, it will have a 64 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. As far as colors are concerned, it will come in white, black, blue, and orange colors.

