Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Display will be 10% Larger – Report

Samsung produces some of the best smartwatches on the market. Now, the company is planning to bring the next Galaxy Watch6 very soon. The current Galaxy Watch5 (44mm) and Watch5 Pro (46mm) both have 1.4” displays with 450 x 450px resolution for a 321ppi pixel density. For the upcoming Galaxy Watch6 classic, Samsung is not only bringing back the rotating bezel but is also working on adding a larger display.
According to the leakster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic will have a 1.47” display and a higher resolution to account for the extra 0.07”. That may sound small, but a quick calculation shows that the new display will have 10% more surface area. As for the resolution, it should go up to 470 x 470px to maintain the same pixel density.
Some previous reports have revealed that the 44mm Watch6 and 46mm Watch6 Classic will both have 425mAh capacity. For comparison, the current 44mm Watch5 model has a 410mAh battery, while the 46mm Pro stands out with a 590mAh power cell. If you are holding on to an old 46mm Watch4 Classic, that one has a 1.4” display (450 x 450px) with a 361mAh battery.
We are in initial rumours of the watch series. We will get more information about the upcoming Galaxy watches very soon.
