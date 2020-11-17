A new entry-level smartphone of Samsung is in news these days. Samsung Galaxy M12 is the one to hit the market very soon. The phone will reportedly come with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The device has now appeared in CAD-based renders. The renders have been revealed by @OnLeaks. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Everything You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy M12

First of all, the phone will have a flat 6.5” LCD screen. The resolution will be 720p+. Also, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader. M12 will measure 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, with the thickness going up to 10 mm when you include the camera bump.

Interestingly enough, the phone will come with 7,000 mAh. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup placed in a square. The back will be made out of plastic. Moreover, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, it will hit the market by the end of this year. The company ahs unveiled the Galaxy M10 launch in January and M11 in June. So, we may get the phone by the end of this year. There are some chances that we get the phone at the start of next year.

These are all rumours. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we hope to get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

