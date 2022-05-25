Samsung’s Galaxy M series is one of the popular and affordable series. After launching many successful m-series phones, the company is now working on another phone dubbed as Galaxy M13. The phone has already appeared in some leaks and passed some certification sites as well. However now, Samsung Galaxy M13 has appeared in some official-looking renders revealing the design.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Official Images Reveal Design

A famous tipster Evan Blass shared some official-looking images which give us a detailed look at the phone’s design. The official-looking images show a waterdrop notch cutout on the display. At the back, there is a triple camera setup. The device profile closely resembles the Galaxy M23 that launched back in March. The phone appears in silver and coral colours with textured backs.

The official support page for the M13 went live just last week and the device previously passed through a Bluetooth SIG listing.

The previous leaks have revealed some specs of the phone as well. The phone will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD. It will feature a 50MP primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy m-series is famous for its massive batteries. So, we can expect a massive battery in the M13 as well. The FCC listing has also revealed that the phone will feature a 15W rapid charging support. Moreover, it will be a 5G phone, but the details about the chipset are not known yet.

