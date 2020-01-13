New year begin with new innovations. Samsung has started working on its upcoming devices. Recently, we told you that Samsung Galaxy M-series phones are coming. Other than the mid-rangers, Samsung is also working on high-end phones, Galaxy S20. Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started appearing in rumours and we are getting some idea about their specs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series will Come with 12GB RAM

The predecessors of Galaxy S-series, Galaxy S10 has come with 8GB RAM. Only, the Galaxy S10 Plus has come with 12GB of RAM. Whereas, the Galaxy S10e has only 6GB RAM. But this is not true for the upcoming S20 series. According to some leaks, the Galaxy S20 models will come with 12GB of RAM.

There are some devices that are expected to come with 16GB RAM. So, we may consider it true that the Galaxy S29 series will come with 12GB of RAM. Being a high-end flagship device, this is a good feature indeed.

The S20 phones will come with either a Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 9830, depending on the region. Only Europe will get Exynos powered phones. The other markets will get the phone with Snapdragon 865.

As far as the launch date is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 models will launch in an event in San Francisco on February 11.