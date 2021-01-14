Samsung Galaxy S21+ Launched: Most Advanced and Intelligent Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 series has finally been launched by the South Korean giant at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The new series continues the company’s tradition of bringing three distinct models in its flagship smartphone series — just like the Galaxy S20 series launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ runs on One UI based on Android 11 and comes with a 6.7-inch Flat full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 394ppi pixel density. The display also includes HDR10+ support as well as a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Eye Comfort Shield. There is the Exynos 2100 SoC on the global Galaxy S21+ version (Snapdragon 888 in the US), along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Galaxy S21+ includes a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The preloaded camera features on the Galaxy S21+ are identical to those available on the Galaxy S21. This means you’ll get the same Super Zoom, 8K Snap, and Director’s View, among other options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is also Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 4,800mAh battery on the Galaxy S21 plus that supports both fast wired and wireless charging, just like the Galaxy S21. Besides, the phone measures 161.5×75.6×7.8mm and weighs 202 grams (mmWave) and 200 grams (Sub6).

Smartphone’s Availability

Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at RRP 194,999. Pre-orders start from January 15, and pre-order customers will get a Galaxy SmartTag, also launched at the event, Pre-order customers get delivery from January 25, whereas regular sales start from January 29, via Samsung.com and, amongst other online portals, as well as via offline retail stores.