Samsung Galaxy S21 Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now official. After a number of leaks, rumors, and teasers, the new flagship range of smartphones has finally been launched by the South Korean giant at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The new series continues the company’s tradition of bringing three distinct models in its flagship smartphone series — just like the Galaxy S20 series launched last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top and features a 6.2-inch Flat full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 421ppi pixel density. The display also comes with HDR10+ certification, Samsung’s Eye Comfort Shield, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to as low as 48Hz. Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 has an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in all markets (except in the US where it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888), along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens with a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. The camera setup also comes with a 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens that comes with autofocus support. Additionally, there is a 64-megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus, hybrid optic 3x zoom, and FoV of 76 degrees through an f/2.0 lens. The tertiary sensor is also equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. The front-facing sensor is coupled with an f/2.2 lens that has an FoV of 80 degrees.

Samsung has provided an upgraded camera app on the Galaxy S21 that supports features including 8K Snap, Director’s View, Super Steady Video, and Single Take. When paired with the new Galaxy Buds Pro, the phone is also capable of recording ambient sounds and your voice simultaneously using a pre-loaded multiple mic recording functionality. There is also an improved Space Zoom feature to let you digitally zoom an object or subject 30 times.

On the storage part, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G (NSA and SA both), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port (with DisplayPort support). Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an all-new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 fast charging. There is also Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 at 10W as well as Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 151.7×71.2×7.9mm and weighs 171 grams (mmWave) and 169 grams (Sub6).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan has been set at RRP 169,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Pre-orders start from January 15, and pre-order customers will get a Galaxy SmartTag, also launched at the event, Pre-order customers get delivery from January 25, whereas regular sales start from January 29, via Samsung.com and, amongst other online portals, as well as via offline retail stores.