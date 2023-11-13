Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Early Bird booking is now open
Samsung has officially started early bird bookings for its highly anticipated smartphone device, the Galaxy S23 FE, in an exciting move for smartphone enthusiasts. This pre-launch opportunity allows interested consumers to be among the first to experience the Galaxy S23 FE’s revolutionary features and cutting-edge technology.
Early Bird Benefits: Exclusive Deals & Priority Access
Galaxy S23 FE (256GB)
RRP: PKR 204,999
Key Features
Display & Durability:
Main Screen: 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display
Adaptive Screen Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Gorilla Glass 5
Aluminum Frame
IP68 (1.5 m | 30 min Dust & water Resistant)
Performance & Security:
8GB Memory LPDDR5, 128/256GB Storage
Exynos 2200 (4nm)
4500 mAh Intelligent Battery
Super-Fast charging (25W)
Wireless charging (15W)
Wireless Power Share
On-screen Finger Sensor
Secured by Knox
Pro-grade Cameras:
Triple Rear Camera: 12MP (Super Ultra-Wide Angel) +50MP (Low light Camera) With OIS & 8MP (Tele 3x Optical Zoom)
Front Camera: 10MP
8K video recording
AI-Based Single-Take Mode
Director’s View
Photo Remaster
Pro & Pro video Mode
Super Study Mode with OIS
Colors:
Graphite, Purple, Cream, and Mint
Authorized Distributors:
M&P
The Galaxy S23 FE will build on the renowned success of its predecessors by combining strong performance, eye-catching design, and improved camera capabilities. Considering Samsung’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of technical innovation, the smartphone will have features that will transform the smartphone experience.
So, book your device now and enjoy the stunning features of the all-new Galaxy S23 FE.
