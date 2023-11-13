Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Early Bird booking is now open

Samsung has officially started early bird bookings for its highly anticipated smartphone device, the Galaxy S23 FE, in an exciting move for smartphone enthusiasts. This pre-launch opportunity allows interested consumers to be among the first to experience the Galaxy S23 FE’s revolutionary features and cutting-edge technology.

Early Bird Benefits: Exclusive Deals & Priority Access

Galaxy S23 FE (256GB)

RRP: PKR 204,999

Key Features

Display & Durability:

Main Screen: 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display

Adaptive Screen Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Gorilla Glass 5

Aluminum Frame

IP68 (1.5 m | 30 min Dust & water Resistant)

Performance & Security:

8GB Memory LPDDR5, 128/256GB Storage

Exynos 2200 (4nm)

4500 mAh Intelligent Battery

Super-Fast charging (25W)

Wireless charging (15W)

Wireless Power Share

On-screen Finger Sensor

Secured by Knox

Pro-grade Cameras:

Triple Rear Camera: 12MP (Super Ultra-Wide Angel) +50MP (Low light Camera) With OIS & 8MP (Tele 3x Optical Zoom)

Front Camera: 10MP

8K video recording

AI-Based Single-Take Mode

Director’s View

Photo Remaster

Pro & Pro video Mode

Super Study Mode with OIS

Colors:

Graphite, Purple, Cream, and Mint

Authorized Distributors:

M&P

The Galaxy S23 FE will build on the renowned success of its predecessors by combining strong performance, eye-catching design, and improved camera capabilities. Considering Samsung’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of technical innovation, the smartphone will have features that will transform the smartphone experience.

So, book your device now and enjoy the stunning features of the all-new #GalaxyS23 FE…!!!

