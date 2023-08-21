The Galaxy S23 series from Samsung has definitely left an impression globally. However, the tech industry doesn’t stand still for long. We’re already hearing whispers about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 line of smartphones. In an effort to determine the specific features, release date, and potential price of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones, here are the details that are compiled based on the rumors.

Without further ado, let’s get into the detail.

Leaked Rumors About Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Technical Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The next Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, which is anticipated to ship later this year, will almost certainly be used in some Samsung Galaxy S24 versions, but reports say Samsung may switch back to using its own Exynos chips in other regions.

Earlier generations of Samsung’s smartphones, such as the Galaxy S22 range, utilized Qualcomm chips in certain locations (such as the United States), while the company chose its own Exynos processors in other areas (such as the United Kingdom). Although the explanation wasn’t always crystal clear, it was interesting to note that the S23 range used Qualcomm chips in all countries.

It is predicted that later this year, Samsung will release the S23 FE, a more cheap version of the range. According to rumors, this model would feature Exynos chipsets. When the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is released next year, it’s possible that Samsung will once again choose to use a combination of different processors for it.

According to further sources, it has been indicated that the base models of Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may potentially experience an increase in RAM capacity to 12 GB, while the Ultra variant could see a further enhancement to 16 GB.

Design and Display

Tech_Reve revealed on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is likely going to maintain a design that is very similar to the one used for this year, at least for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. It is anticipated that both phones will continue to make use of the floating camera lens design, as opposed to the fixed camera unit seen in the S22 and S22 Plus models released earlier.

It’s possible that the S24 Ultra may receive some more significant improvements, even if it’s only a reduction in the number of camera lenses that can be seen on the back. Tech_Reve speculates that the S24 Ultra will not have a 3x camera lens, which will result in a smaller number of lenses within the camera cluster. Other speculations say that the Ultra model will be manufactured with a frame made of titanium. The titanium frame is expected to be lighter and stronger than aluminum. Whether or not this would be visually visible remains to be seen.

According to the vast majority of reports, the display sizes will essentially be the same as they were the year before. This means that it is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 with a base size of 6.1 inches, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with a size of 6.6 inches, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a size of 6.8 inches.

Camera Features in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Some reports suggested that we’ll see a significantly larger main camera sensor. However, more recent sources suggest that the camera specifications will remain practically the same. As a result, the rumors aren’t clear on what exactly to anticipate when it comes to the cameras that will be included in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The more recent speculations originate primarily from a known leakster by the name of Ice Universe, a reliable source with an impressive track record; hence, the discussion of a larger main camera sensor is arguably less interesting. Increasing the size of the image sensor in a camera could have a considerable impact on the overall image quality. Having said that, Ice Universe has also hinted that the S24 Ultra’s 3x zoom might get a resolution upgrade of up to 50 megapixels in the near future.

Expected Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung unveiled the S23 line and S22 line during Galaxy Unpacked events in Feb 2023, and Feb 2022. We strongly expect that Samsung will stick to the same schedule for the upcoming model Samsung Galaxy S24, with a launch event in February 2024 and the phones going on sale in the upcoming weeks.

Variants of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The concept of producing numerous models is one that Samsung has utilized for some time. All of the current reports imply that the company will introduce at least two versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24: a base model and an Ultra version. The base model is expected to be the more affordable of the two. Some industry analysts have proposed that the Plus model could be discontinued. It is in order to establish a greater distinction between the base model and the Ultra model. However, other sources do not agree with this assessment.

Price Range

There are no solid facts regarding pricing at this time. As a point of reference, the S23 model lineup begins at $800 for the base model, $1,000 for the Plus, and $1,200 for the Ultra. It is a strategy that Samsung has utilized for most of its phone generation. It is also seen by the fact that the Galaxy S range has a variety of models that cater to Samsung users shopping with varying budgets.

Samsung has kept the prices the same for its new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 as it did for the previous model year. It does not appear that the company intends to make any significant changes to the pricing structure it uses.

Final Wrap

In technology, anticipation and interest inspire debates about impending launches, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24. These intriguing reports set the stage for another revolutionary Samsung Galaxy phone as we eagerly await Samsung’s next phone. We may not know all the answers, but these rumors and hints fuel our imagination and make us count the days before the official revelation. The Galaxy S24 could revolutionize smartphones, and we’ll be here to investigate.

Let us know in the comments section if you have heard of any rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24.

