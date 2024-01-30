Samsung’s Galaxy line has lacked a crucial life-saving feature: car crash detection. However, there have been recent hints, as well as some not-so-recent ones, suggesting a potential shift soon. In the case of a car accident, there are situations where reaching out for assistance can be challenging. Car crash detection plays a crucial role by analyzing data collected from various sensors, such as accelerometers and microphones. Smartphones equipped with this capability can detect accidents, promptly alert emergency services, or notify designated contacts.

Car crash detection has been a feature present in Google Pixel phones since the Pixel 4 series. Whereas on iPhones and the Apple Watch, it has been embedded since the iPhone 14. Samsung’s latest devices, like the Galaxy S24 series and Z Fold 5, currently do not offer this functionality. However, there are signs suggesting that this could change soon.

Android devices, including those from Samsung, are equipped with sensors capable of detecting motion, location, and sound. However, effectively implementing car crash detection on these devices can be challenging to avoid false alerts and unnecessary battery consumption.

During exploration within the Tasker app, a user unearthed a sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S24 Ultra labeled “Car Crash Detect Wakeup.” This revelation sparked additional investigation, unveiling a previously undisclosed system app named “MoccaMobile.” This app seems to be responsible for activating and deactivating the functionality of the aforementioned sensor.

Despite the discovery of the sensor and app implying the existence of a crash detection feature, there is no accompanying user interface (UI) to be found. The “MoccaMobile” app is present on older One UI builds, even on phones lacking the “Car Crash Detect Wakeup” sensor, adding to the mystery. Samsung has not issued any official claim regarding the introduction of such a feature to the Galaxy S24 or Z Fold Series. It remains unclear whether this is currently in testing or earmarked for a future release. However, the potential life-saving aspect of car crash detection makes it a valuable addition for all Samsung Galaxy users.