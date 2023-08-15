Some previous reports have revealed that Samsung will not improve the charging speed or battery capacity of its next-gen flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone will come with the 5,000 mAh battery and 45 W charging of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But it seems like Samsung will bring some changes to its high-end phone. According to some latest reports, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will debut with a significantly improved telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: New Telephoto Camera Details Revealed

According to the report by Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra look set to feature a new sensor beneath its 3x zoom lens. Reportedly, the sensor in question will be a 50 MP unit with a physical size of 1/2.52″ and 0.7μm pixels.

However, the S24 Ultra was first rumoured to retain the same 10 MP sensor seen on the S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra beneath its 10x zoom lens. Any long-range zoom improvements will be due to lens and software improvements.

Seeing as the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the same 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 used on the S23 Ultra as its main camera. No doubt, the new 50 MP sensor admittedly looks impressive compared to the 10 MP unit on last year’s phone. These are the initial rumours we are getting about the next year’s smartphone. So there are some chances that these will not be true. Whatsoever, we will get more details about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

