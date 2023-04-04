Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Leaked Renders Reveal Key Specs

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8+ in mid-April 2022. Now, we’re fast approaching mid-April 2023. So we can safely say that it could be time for a replacement for the new Galaxy Tab. Although the company has not revealed any information regarding it yet. But Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has appeared in some CAD-based renders revealing the key specs and design.
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is shaping up to be a rather minor update to its predecessor. It will keep the 12.4″ screen size and 1752×2800 resolution, the embedded fingerprint sensor, the 4-speaker arrangement, dual rear cameras, and even the dimensions. Naturally, it will have S-Pen support, with a magnetic area on the back designated for storage of the stylus.
Like the S8+ from last year, it will also have support for 45W wired charging via the USB-C 3.2 port. But the camera placement at the back is a bit different from its predecessors. The cameras on the rear will be individually placed in their circular islands, Galaxy S23 family-style. The new tablet will come with a second front-facing camera, which should be helpful for when you’re video calling while holding the tablet in landscape mode.
Additionally, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9+ might come with an updated SoC, which should be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Also, the upcoming Tab is IP67 dust and water resistance.
This is all that we know so far about the device. We will surely get more information about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.
