Last month, Samsung launched the foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with the same 12MP primary camera as last year’s Flip4. However, now the latest report has revealed that the next Flip phone will get a much-awaited camera upgrade. According to the GalaxyClub, Galaxy Z Flip6 will come with a 50MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 will Reportedly Come with 50MP Primary Camera

The publication claims that Samsung has begun testing the Galaxy Z Flip6’s prototypes with a 50MP primary camera, which will prove to be a massive upgrade over the Flip5’s 12MP unit if Samsung decides to go ahead with the high-res camera.

The source didn’t reveal any details about this 50MP sensor, nor did it provide any information about other cameras on the Flip6. However, the publication revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip6 is codenamed B6, while the Galaxy Z Fold6 is codenamed Q6.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 are still about a year from the launch, so it’s best to take these early rumours with a pinch of salt. We have to wait for more accurate information.

On the other hand, The Samsung Flip 5 comes with some major upgrades specifically to its outer display. It will allow you to take mind-blowing selfies with hands down and hands free. We are also hoping that the next year’s model will also come with more improvements.

