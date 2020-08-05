Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Comes with Larger Displays Inside and Out

Here comes another device from Samsung today’s launch event. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Lands with Larger Displays Inside and Out. The company has not fully unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2 but it gave some idea about the most rumoured foldable phone.

The internal screen size is 7.6” now and the display also incorporates Ultra Thing Glass (UTG) for improved image quality. On the other hand, it has a 6.2” larger external screen.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding the chipset, cameras, battery and so on. The company will be having an event later on September 1 to fully unveil the phone.

If we talk about its screen, the inner screen will have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel has 1,768 x 2,208 px resolution. Interestingly, the phone does not have a notch this time. There is a punch hole to house the selfie camera.

Moreover, the external display is a Super AMOLED with 60 Hz refresh rate. It’s quite tall, the 816 x 2,260 px resolution works out to 25:9 aspect ratio. Both inner and outer displays support HDR10+. The fingerprint reader is mounted on the side.

Thanks to the other reports, we are able to give you some more information about the phone. The Z Fold2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, it will be a 5G phone. The Z Fold2 has a triple camera setup on the back. There are three 12 MP sensors with different lenses available at the back. Moreover, there are dual 10 MP front-facing sensors.

The phone has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 25 W fast wired charging and 11 W wireless charging support. Moreover, the phone will be available in two colours – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.