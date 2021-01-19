Samsung Intends to Stop Galaxy S20 Series Silently after New Series

Generally, when a sequel is available, some smartphone makers will stop making old smartphone versions. Normally, not every company did the same in this scenario. If a device is popular, it continues to stay in the market for a long time to eventually decrease sales or when consumers adopt the latest one. Apple has been known to keep old smartphones on the market. Indeed, the company continues to reduce old models’ prices. Therefore, users can also opt to purchase old ones if they don’t have enough money to buy the latest deal. Samsung was never known to quit old models immediately, but that happens this year. Suddenly happened, you cannot buy any model from Samsung’s official website for the original Galaxy S20 series.

Galaxy S20 Series through Third-Party Sellers Will Be Available Only

A few days back, Samsung’s new smartphones named Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra introduced in the market. The respective predecessors of these devices now appear to be quietly discontinuing. When you are now going to Samsung’s official website, the only Galaxy S20 phone that you can buy is the Galaxy S20 FE. After all, this is no surprise, since it was debuted 3 months ago, the Fan Version is very recent. they are listed out of stock on the website when it comes to S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The phones are not available on the websites in India, United Kingdom, and China.

Some people would definitely be disappointed. After all, some buyers predicted a new price point on the device last year. The devices will definitely be worth contestants even in 2021 with a new reasonable price tag and solid results. However, users who wish to get into Galaxy S without paying the pricey S21 series price are unable to make an entry. The devices will be available in stores from third parties. The company would certainly not refill inventories for a long time, though.

While sales for the series S20 stop, but software support is still available for a long time. Don’t panic if you are running a Galaxy S20 device. Samsung promised at least three important Android updates. Rumors circulating, the Galaxy S20 was never supposed to reach the business as the company expected. It would only be natural for the Korean company to see the brand new Galaxy S21 family seeking all the highlights.

