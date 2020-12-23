Samsung is lazy when it comes to updating new devices, however, this time the company is quite quick in providing people with the best and improved features. Last year, the Korean tech giant was late in providing devices with Android 10 update however it was a blessing in disguise when rolled out for users as it brought multiple improvements along. This time the company is launching new update i.e; Android 11 based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung is Updating These Devices to Android 11

Our readers might be thinking whether they would be lucky enough to get this latest updates. Well, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G have started receiving Android 11 update. However not all the markets are receiving it now. Initially, this update will launch in a few markets however the company will slowly and gradually launch it throughout the world.

While many Samsung devices are receiving this updates, some older devices including Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10 5G are neglected and the company has not given any tentative date of updating these high-end devices. Might be possible that Samsung has some other plans for these devices however we should also keep in mind that the rolling out of Android 11 is not a global affair and is going to launch in few market initially.

On the other hand, Android 11 is the very first major update that has rolled out for S10 Lite, a device having Snapdragon 855, 8GB Ram and 45,00mAh battery. The new update has brought many changes including new visual design and has improved the overall performance of the devices. Call, chats, pictures, video, home screen, and lock screen are customised with enhances security.

Also Read: Android 11: Here’s when its rolling out to your phones