Samsung Launches Two Chipsets and the World’s First 5G Modem For Automobiles

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 5G modem for automobiles, a technology that will soon catch up to smartphones. As a result of this improvement, automobiles will be able to download at speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps as a result of this advancement. This modem is known as the Exynos Auto T5123, and it is particularly suited for automobiles. This has been a stumbling block over the last year since automobiles cannot utilize the same chips as other gadgets due to differences in durability and lifetime requirements. T5123 is more than just a 5G modem; it also has a pair of Cortex A55 CPU cores capable of providing satellite location data for navigation. It is a single chip that can perform dual functions, simplifying its architecture.

Samsung Launches Two Chipsets and the World’s First 5G Modem For Cars

The T5123 is readily compatible with the recently introduced Exynos Auto V7 processor, which may serve as the system’s brains in a car. It can be coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and an 11-core Mali G76 GPU. Its CPU is equipped with eight Cortex-A76 CPU cores running at 1.5 GHz. The processor allows up to four screens, enabling service to be provided to back seats as well. The onboard NPU for AI functions can identify speech, face, and gestures, making voice and gesture commands simple to implement in automobiles.

There is also the capability for up to 12 cameras, allowing for surrounding vision and parking guidance. Samsung also announced a third and final processor, a power control IC. It is intended to be used in conjunction with the Auto V7 SoC and includes built-in safeguards for under/over voltage, short circuits, over the current, thermal shutdown, and other issues.

All of these chips are now in mass production and will be used to power the next generation of automobiles.

