YHE has introduced another Smartwatch, after the debut of the BP Doctor last year. The firm has now returned with the BP Doctor MED, which improves on its predecessor. Huawei was about to debut the world’s first wristwatch with a healthcare blood pressure monitor, but YHE, a Chinese watchmaker, has stolen that distinction. The business has been quietly working on the BP Doctor MED wristwatch, which is now the world’s first to have a medical-grade blood pressure monitor.

Specifically, YHE claims that the BP Doctor MED meets CE and FDA medical-standard precision, which no other consumer wristwatch can match. The ‘dual expandable air cuff technology’ of YHE’s new wristwatch enables it to monitor your blood pressure and any variations that may occur. Other smartwatch capabilities, such as the opportunity to accept push notifications from a linked smartphone and sleep monitoring, are surprisingly implemented by YHE.

Also Read: 20 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in 2021

YHE Launches World’s First Smartwatch with BP Monitoring Feature

This watch is the true sequel to the YHE BP Doctor, and it has many health and medical monitoring as well as a bigger 1.63-inch AMOLED display. It is a very accurate 24/7 BP monitor with FDA and CE certifications. It can also alert you to changes in your blood pressure throughout the day.

The BP Doctor MED also features a 1.63-inch AMOLED display and measures 50 x 39 x 12.5 mm. As per YHE, the smartwatch’s 220 mAh battery could last up to 7 days between charges. In addition, the business says that the battery can be recharged from 0% to 100% in 90 minutes. Despite the feature of fitness trackers, the BP Doctor MED is not waterproof. The selling price is $359, and it will be available internationally in January 2022.

You may be also interested in: Tiktok Becomes One of the World’s Largest Learning Platforms