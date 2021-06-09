Samsung Overhauls SmartThings app, adds new interface

Are you using Samsung’s mobiles and IoT devices? If yes, Samsung has decided to give you promising connected home experiences through its SmartThings app. This next-generation SmartThings app is available on both mobile and windows desktop and is making our lives easier. Keeping in view its growing popularity, the company has now added a new interface for an easier, robust, and faster experience than before.

Samsung’s SmartThings app Gets a Makeover

The revamped interface is based on Users’ feedback, according to which SmartThings is split into five main sections: Favorites, Devices, Life, Automations, and Menu. Each of these sections provides users with connected home experiences by discovering new features and at the same time maintaining the best practices of the previous app.

These are the fives subdivided sections:

Favorites : It is a new home screen that gives quick access to the most used devices and gadgets.

: It is a new home screen that gives quick access to the most used devices and gadgets. Devices: This new addition allows users to view and control all devices including TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and many more.

This new addition allows users to view and control all devices including TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and many more. Life: From these places, users can explore the growing world of connected living and new SmartThings services that can transform physical products into a great experience.

From these places, users can explore the growing world of connected living and new SmartThings services that can transform physical products into a great experience. Automation: It connects devices so that they can work together and respond more efficiently to specific conditions

It connects devices so that they can work together and respond more efficiently to specific conditions Menu: All the other things subside in this section including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings.

It is good to see that Samsung is overhauling its platform once again giving it a much-needed makeover. The new SmartThings app, including the next-generation interface, will be available for Android devices and Windows desktops. This new experience will be coming for iOS users soon as well.

