Samsung Patents Reveal 10 New Foldable Designs

It has been reported that the South Korean Tech Giant has filed for 10 new phones with foldable designs. Among the different patents deigns are rollable, scrollable and slidable displays. These patents were first published by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Samsung Patents shows the company’s future plans for the foldable phones.

Samsung company is the leader in the Fold and Flip series smartphones. According to the patents the Korean Tech Giant is revolutionizing the foldable market. The slide-out foldable phones are next on the Samsung’s launch list. In May, Samsung showcased a multi-rollable phone prototype. All these news are pointing to the fact that Samsung is planning to launch the slide-out-style phone.

According to the images of the patent of one of the foldable Designs, the device shows a standard smartphone-like body. While one of the lateral side extend to transform into a small tablet. This patent idea matches the design of the Z Fold 4.

The other patent image reveals that the backside of the rollable device. The back patent image shows that a rollable display connects the two lateral sides of the device.

A concept design of Samsung’s assumed rollable phone has surfaced. According to the concept the Samsung’s future rollable looks to have a display that wraps around the rear panel. On the right side of the display a thick bar is present which holds the rear camera module.

All these are assumptions and guess work, Samsung has not yet announced anything about their slidable phones. It is expected that Samsung will be continuing with their foldables i.e. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Though the exact date of their launch and revealing is not yet known.

