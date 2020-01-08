We have reported earlier that Samsung will reveal its latest project NEON at CES 2020. Today, Samsung has revealed the project at CES. It was developed by Samsung-backed STAR Labs. NEON is basically a digital human that can visually look and behave like a human that the Labs calls an “artificial human”.

Samsung Project NEON- It’s Just Humanoid AI Avatars

STAR Labs’ Core R3 platform(they are Reality, Realtime, and Responsive) power these human simulations. Whereas, the SPECTRA powers the NEON’s Intelligence, Learning, Emotions, and Memory.

The company claims that in the near future, people will be able to license or subscribe to a NEON as a concierge, a service representative, a healthcare provider, or a financial advisor.

The company has revealed the Teasers and scenarios at CES. Here is one of them.

STAR Labs also revealed that the NEON is not an AI-assistant. You can’t ask it for news, weather, or interface the internet. It would be able to speak multiple languages, carry a conversation, and the company even claims it can pass the Turing test. Actually, the company says that the NEON’s conversion will be indistinguishable from the same interaction with a human. The company also mentions that a NEON is a unique, individual human and never an exact replica.

Currently, there are many unclear points about project NEON. But hopefully, by the end of 2020, we will get some more information about it. Till then, do tell us in the comment section below, what do you expect from Samsung.

Source: GSMArena