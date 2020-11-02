



Samsung has redesigned its Galaxy Store focusing on more gaming. With the help of the new design, now gamers will be able to discover, browse, and play more games. The new design also brings a curated list of game recommendations and better gaming perks.

Samsung Redesigns Galaxy Store

Now, via Galaxy Store, Gamers can also download Fortnite. Samsung confirms that, currently, Galaxy Store is the only mobile app store in the United States that allows users to download Fortnite.

The revamped Galaxy Store is coming with a very simple interface having only two tabs on the home screen – Games and Apps. Earlier, there were only a few tabs such as Home, Explore, Games, and even Exclusives in the app. But now, Galaxy Store brings exclusive previews, promos, and rewards for games.

“While you play, Samsung Rewards helps you keep leveling up. Earn Rewards points every time you purchase a game you love from Galaxy Store, and exchange your points for the next experience you have your eye on”, according to Samsung Press Release.

When gamers play on a Galaxy smartphone, they can experience the most of its immersive display, powerful processor, and super-charged gaming specs.

