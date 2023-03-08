Advertisement

Yesterday a report circulated on the internet claiming that Samsung is restarting its own high-end CPU core development unit and will have custom processor cores by 2027. However, now Samsung refuses the rumours about the in-house development of CPU cores.

Samsung Refuses Rumours About in-house Development of CPU Cores

Here is the full statement:

A recent media report that Samsung has established an internal team dedicated to CPU core development is not true. Contrary to the news, we have long had multiple internal teams responsible for CPU development and optimization while constantly recruiting global talents from relevant fields.

The statement also indicated that Samsung will keep working with Arm to use its stock CPU cores in future smartphones. This is because the British semiconductor company recently disallowed manufacturers to make changes to core designs. In other words, Samsung can not change the core designs of the chips.

Moreover, the limitation will apply to all chips used by Samsung for its Galaxy smartphones. These include in-house Exynos, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon or Dimensity and Helio by Mediatek.

Just recently, Samsung has decided to include its latest chipset, the Exynos 1380, in the next generation of midrange smartphones. The Exynos 1380 is intended to be a midrange processor that will likely be utilized in the next A-series of smartphones to replace the Exynos 1280.

