Samsung Registers 6 New Galaxy Brands

The tech giant is wrapping up to launch a new set of devices later this month, including the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The interesting piece of news is that Samsung has still new tablets and a new watch in store for us. According to the latest reports, a new Samsung wearable is tipped to be on its way. It is expected to be a Galaxy Ring which will be the first from Samsung. Moreover, recently the company has registered 6 new Galaxy brands. If you want to know more about Samsung Galaxy Brands, let’s dig into it.

6 New Samsung Galaxy Brands Registered

The tech giant is not coming slow. The company has simply gone ahead and registered six new Galaxy brands. The point worth mentioning here is that it is not new as companies tend to do that and end up deciding on one that fits their product the best. The new Galaxy brands are written as follows:

Galaxy One

Galaxy Pulse

Galaxy Rhythm

Galaxy Index

Galaxy Insight

Galaxy Circle

It s quite clear from the original tweet showing how these names weren’t registered long ago. It clearly indicates that there are chances, the company might be working on a new wearable, but it might not release later this month.

‼️‼️‼️ Samsung registered 6 new Galaxy brands 🤔🤯 • Galaxy One

• Galaxy Pulse

• Galaxy Rhythm

• Galaxy Index

• Galaxy Insight

• Galaxy Circle pic.twitter.com/2KQvGG0bdK — CID (@theonecid) July 13, 2023

If you want to know the rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung wearable. Then here you go: Samsung Galaxy Ring: The Next Frontier In Wearable Technology – (phoneworld.com.pk)

We still can’t say anything regarding what Samsung has planned, however, there are pretty chances that we can get the chance to look at the new smart ring at the Galaxy Unpacked later this month. The highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is going to take place on July 26th. That day will reveal what Samsung has in stores for us. We might see a new smart ring called Galaxy Ring, or we might just see a glimmer of it. So brace yourselves as the event is quite near. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated about all the stuff.

Also Read: SRK to Ronaldo, AI Artist Imagines Global Celebrities in Pakistan – PhoneWorld