Samsung has just recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 in the market. Just like all the foldable devices, these two devices are also expensive. According to a new rumour, Samsung might make foldable phones more affordable starting next year. Samsung is reportedly working on the affordable Galaxy Z FE edition. Once the Galaxy S23 FE goes live, the company will announce more Fan Edition products consistently every year.

Samsung has big plans for its foldable display technology. At Galaxy Unpacked, TM Roh confirmed that Samsung still believes in foldable tablets and PCs. The company is working on making these large-screen foldable devices a reality.

Samsung to Release FE Foldable After the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung itself has not revealed any information regarding the cheaper foldable phone. However, the new rumours suggest the company will release a Fan Edition Galaxy Z device after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

On one hand, Samsung is clearly working on expanding its Fan Edition family of devices. The company is reportedly working on Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9+ FE tablets. Meanwhile, Samsung is also betting on large foldable displays. By putting two and two together, it might not be difficult to imagine the FE brand expanding to include foldable phones.

Just keep in mind that foldable phones are not easy to manufacture. They’re not cheaper to make than standard smartphones. At this point, it’s unclear whether it is even possible for Samsung to lower the foldable phone’s entry-level price to Fan Edition levels by cutting more corners.

We will get more information about it in the near future. So stay tuned for more updates.

