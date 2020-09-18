Samsung to Release Short Film in 8K Resolution Using Galaxy Note 20 &  S20

Samsung remains in headlines for launching devices with great features and it also proves to be one of the most realistic brand by releasing short films, and teasers etc. According to Korean news, Samsung Electronics will soon release a film called “Untact,” which is entirely shot using the recently launched Samsung Galaxy range of smartphones. Moreover, by using the cameras of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra and Galaxy S20 ultra’s, this film will be recorded in 8K resolution.

“Untact” is a movie about typical Korean romance, directed by the filmmaker Kim Ji-Woon. He is already famous among the fans for horror movies like “I Saw the Devil” and “A Tale of Two Sisters.” The famous Korean actors Kim Go-eun and Kim Ju-hun are working in this film as a leading role.

Samsung confirmed that some unique scenes might use new technology. This entire purpose of making film is to promote the ability of Samsung’s flagships and its capability of recording a video in 8K resolution.

Besides this, Untact is not like typical horror movies. Though, the shooting of the film also deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, maybe releasing the film face some delay. They have highlighted the recent COVID-19 situation in the movie.

The film is about two lovers who cannot meet each other because of the lockdown. According to an official statement from the Untact’s staff, “Although the movie is short, it will show in detail the stories of men and women who cannot meet due to the COVID-19 situation.”

Furthermore, in two beautiful Seoul locations called Seongsu-dong and Yeonnam-dong, Samsung has planned to open the 8K Cinema next month. In these two cinemas, Korean artist will arrange the short film on its 8K QLED screens.

You can also reserve tickets in advance. A film reservation system will accommodate their tickets for people who can’t afford to watch a movie. Moreover, you can also watch this short film on YouTube.

