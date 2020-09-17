The future Galaxy S21 Ultra handset’s model number of the battery and capacity of the battery revealed by an inside source quoted by GalaxyClub. It has confirmed that the model number of the battery is EB-BG998ABY while the battery rated at 4,885 mAh so that will be definitely upgraded to 5,000 mAh. The battery type is Lithium Polymer.

Compared to their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will get a boost in the battery capacity. For smooth performance, the phone will be backed by improved 5nm Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets. The handset is going to be IP68 water and dust resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Feature 5,000 mAh Battery

According to the previous rumors, the display size of the phone will be 6.9 Inch while the type is Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors. The internal storage of the phone is 256 – 512 GB along with 12/16 GB RAM.

The details of the camera are given below in the table:

We can expect that Samsung may opt for a laser autofocus module to address the focus issues as its predecessor suffered from focusing issues previously.

We hope that Samsung will make the Galaxy S21 Ultra bigger and wider than any other handset in this lineup. Thanks to the 2.5D glass, it is going to give a dominated front to the phone by its display. The rumors say that the company is planning to launch the handset in February 2021.

The company didn’t share a word about the price of the handset but we can say that it will be the costly device just like its predecessor.

