Samsung to Start Manufacturing TVs in Pakistan

Samsung has started manufacturing TV lineup plants in Karachi in collaboration with R&R Industries Pvt Ltd. The basic goal behind this collaboration is to produce 50,000 television units annually in Pakistan. The TVs will carry ‘Made in Pakistan’ tag. While breaking this great news, Razak Dqwood, Commerce advisor revealed that it will become functional in Q4 2021.

I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries at Karachi. It will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 22, 2021

He further added:

Samsung TVs Manufacturing in Pakistan- Another Boost to Made in Pakistan Initiative

Mr Moosa, CEO R&R Industries also announced this collaboration to set up manifacutring plant for Samsung TV in Pakistan. The offical announcement revealed that R&R Industries has signed an agreement with Samsung and intends to set up the plant in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area.

R&R Industries has initiated the construction of a factory plant which is expected to be integrated in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is a very good initiative from the company and will build their portfolio in local manufacturing in Pakistan.

According to R&R Industries, this project will create 700 more job opportunities for the youth of Pakistan. The estimated business revenue under this project will be approximately five billion rupees manually and the target is producing 50,000 TV units per year.

Previously Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Ltd has penned an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics for the production of Samsung’s mobile devices in Pakistan. This production of smartphones is carried on in the existing plant of the Lucky Motor Corporation and will be completed by DDecember 2021.

