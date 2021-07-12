Samsung is working on different products, be devices, smartwatches, or foldable phones. Every now and then we get leaks regarding the specifications and features of these devices and sometimes we also come across the previous patents’ company files but since we do not get any official information, we are usually clueless if the rumored features are going to reach us or not. We have come to know that Samsung is holding an Unpacked event on August 11.

It means finally all the new devices including smartphones, smartwatches, and TWS earphones are going to reach us. The company has not officially revealed anything about any of the devices it is going to launch in the event but we have come across some leaks due to which we have an idea regarding their designs and color options.

Samsung to Unveil all Products on August 11

Just a month before unveiling the Samsung devices, the most reliable leakster Evan Blass has shared a 360-degree video of the entire product lineup in the form of GIFs, showing the devices in multiple colors from different angles. The devices shared include Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2.

Blass also revealed that Samsung is going to launch Galaxy S21 FE 5G and shared GIFs related to it.

Below are the upcoming products and their color variants that are going to reach us.

